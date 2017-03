Alice Reyes Biros Zall, 97, formerly of Stern Village in Trumbull, retired CNA, died March 9.

Born in Fall River, Mass.

Predeceased by husbands, Ralph Ryes Sr., Arthur Zall, and John Biros and a granddaughter.

Survived by daughter, Annette Marie Thompson and her husband, Wayne, son, Ralph Reyes Jr. and his wife, Cheri, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.