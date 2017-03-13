Obituary: Mafalda “Pat” Petitti Pompa, 93, of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull

Mafalda “Pat” Petitti Pompa, 93, of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull, wife of the late Donald F. Pompa, died March 10, at Regional Hospice in Danbury.

Born in Bridgeport on May 26, 1923, daughter of the late Giovanni and Rosaria Carillo.

Survivors include son, Daniel T. Pompa of Newtown and granddaughter, Jennifer Vienneau and her husband, Michael of Milford.

Burial: Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research Program at [email protected] (Wilton High School Event).

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.