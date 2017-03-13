Trumbull Times

Obituary: Mafalda “Pat” Petitti Pompa, 93, of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on March 13, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mafalda “Pat” Petitti Pompa, 93, of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull, wife of the late Donald F. Pompa, died March 10, at Regional Hospice in Danbury.

Born in Bridgeport on May 26, 1923, daughter of the late Giovanni and Rosaria Carillo.

Survivors include son, Daniel T. Pompa of Newtown and granddaughter, Jennifer Vienneau and her husband, Michael of Milford.

Burial: Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research Program at [email protected] (Wilton High School Event).

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ASPCA urges pet owners to prepare for winter storm
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress