This week’s School News

Booth Hill School

Thursday, March 16, is an early dismissal for afternoon and evening conferences.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. Please attend to hear about the exciting upcoming events that are being planned.

Adult Night Out will be held on Friday, March 24, from 7-11 p.m., at the Riverview Bistro in Stratford. Tickets are $70 pre-sale, and are on sale now. Event includes a full buffet dinner and open bar, three TreeHouse comedians, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a wine pull. Come out for a fun night and support Booth Hill School.

Purchase your tickets for the Father’s Club Beauty and the Beast movie event, to be held on Saturday, March 18. Visit bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets.

The Booth Hill Fathers Club and Craig Dwelle will present the first ever March Madness Night at the BHS gym on Friday, March 31, 6-7:30 p.m. Visit boothhill.school for registration forms.

Frenchtown School

We have a legal day on Thursday, March 16, for Spring conferences. Dismissal is at 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served. Afternoon and evening conferences will be by appointment only. Notices were sent home by your child’s classroom teacher.

Our next Father’s Club movie event will be Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m., at the BowTie Theater.

During the week of March 20, Frenchtown will be participating in the In-School Fruit and Vegetable challenge. Information was sent home.

Our Multi-Cultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 24, from 6:30-9 p.m. Flyers have been sent home. Reservations are limited to the first 240 people that sign up.

Frenchtown is having our first Family Fun Time at Insports on Saturday, April 1, from 3-5 p.m. No entrance fee. Fun organized games, raffles and food for purchase at the Game On Bar & Grill. Flyers have been sent home. You must RSVP to attend.

Grade 3 will be hosting a Math Night for grade 3 parents and their third grader on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. More information will be sent home.

All students will participate in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, April 7. More information will be sent home.

No school from April 10-14 for spring recess.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

Congratulations to the Jane Ryan students who placed in the statewide PTA Reflections competition. Mia Kaflinski, first place, Dance; Jonathan Kubie, first place, Photography; Leah Carillo, second place, Dance. Jane Ryan is proud of its students and their fine work.

Also the Jane Ryan Father’s Club will be holding its comedy night fund-raiser on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m., at the Long Hill fire hall.