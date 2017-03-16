Trumbull Times

Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera — An afternoon of Italian-American music

By Julie Miller on March 16, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Tony Valente

John Micalizzi

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera, on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.

Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features Tony Valente on guitar and vocals and John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals.

The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, pre-purchase suggested.

For tickets or information, call Emily at 203-452-5065.

