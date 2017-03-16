Trumbull Times

U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew R. Antunes graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew R. Antunes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2015 graduate of Trumbull High School and is the son of Barbra and Frank Antunes.

 

