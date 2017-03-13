Trumbull Times

Trumbull High wins One Book, One Town debate

By Julie Miller on March 13, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Debaters pose with Debate Moderator T. R. Rowe (fifth from left) and Trumbull Library Director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen (second from right).

As part of the 2017 One Book, One Town program, the Trumbull Library held its sixth annual Trumbull High School vs. St. Joseph High School debate last Thursday, March 9, at the main branch of the library.

Trumbull High School won this year’s contest from reigning 2016 champions St. Joseph High School.

In keeping with the theme of this year’s book selection, Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss, the debate resolution was: The President should be elected by the popular vote, not the Electoral College.

Trumbull High School competitors, debating the affirmative, included Danielle Cross, Gillian Kick, Tyler Trabka, and Laura Rosales. On the negative, the St. Joseph High School debaters, coached by Jeffrey Tyrell, included James Bove, Andrew Donnelly, Jared Lawrence, and Gus Leroux.

The debate was moderated by the Honorable T.R. Rowe, Trumbull’s judge of probate. The winning team was determined by Dalton Boyt, Deena Mousa, and Samantha Wood, all members of the Yale Debate Association (YDA). The YDA is Yale University’s only competitive intercollegiate debating organization and is currently ranked fourth in the world.

A listing of additional One Book, One Town programming for 2017 is available on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.

