Trumbull Times

Serena needs a home

By HAN Network on March 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Serena is an adorable, overly affectionate, female spayed gray/brown tabby mix cat, with green eyes, about 4-years-young.

She is mellow and playful at times, healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times. She is a real lovebug.

Serena is such a loving, and well behaved cat. She is not shy at all, and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will fall in love.

She will be your best friend for life. Serena loves attention. She may be fine with another mellow cat. She also would be great company for someone alone.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

Serena

Serena

Related posts:

  1. Serena needs a home
  2. Adopt-A-Cat: Serena needs a home
  3. Honey needs a home
  4. Sweet Serena needs a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post JLEFC hosts Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk at Beardsley Zoo
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress