Trumbull libraries announce upcoming events

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Accounting Basics-Why Use Software? — Programs for Businesses and Business People. Thursday, March 16, 6:30-8 p.m. A practical look at accounting ($$$): the critical factors of income, expenses, cash flow, etc., key elements of keeping your business going. Also how software can help. Led by Sue A. Mariano, an Advanced Certified Professional Advisor for QuickBooks and QuickBooks Online. Free. Register.

Writing with Impact — How to Make Your Words Matter. Evening career lecture. Tuesday, March 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Led by Frances Trelease of BoomerDen LLC. Create your best first impression with everything you write and send out during your job search. Details online. Free. Register.

Languages. Travel. Automotive Repair. Etc. — Database Discovery, Wednesday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us as we showcase the databases TLS subscribes to for the residents. Lecture demonstration led by Walter Dembowski, Head of Reference Services. Register. Free.

Demystifying college admissions — With Mary Spiegel. High school students and parents. Wednesday, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Planning for college can be daunting and overwhelming. Trumbull’s own Mary Spiegel presents valuable information on the college admissions process, essay writing, and SAT/ACT test preparation tips. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 22, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, March 21, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new storytime format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes. Drop in. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele for Beginners — Grades K-4. Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Register if you do not own a ukulele; drop in if you have your own.

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, March 20, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, March 20, 11-11:30 a.m., music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, March 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Foundations of the American Republic History Series — Adults and teens. Part 2 of 4: America: Democracy? or Republic? Wednesday, March 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Many citizens call it a democracy, which is incorrect. The Founders saw a democracy as potentially degenerating into a tyranny of the majority over the minority. Details on talk and historian Mark Albertson online. Free. Co-sponsored by the Fairchild-Nichols branch and the Trumbull Senior Center. Part 2 is at the Fairchild-Nichols branch. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, March 23, 10:30-11 a.m. In this art class, you’ll get to make projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 23, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.