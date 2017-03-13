Obituary: Peter Ivan Zeidel, 72, of Trumbull

Peter Ivan Zeidel, 72, a force of nature, a true character and a great friend.

Born in New Haven in 1944 and a lifelong resident of Trumbull and Bridgeport, Peter, the son of the late Morris and Ruth Zeidel, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and children on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital after a brief illness.

Peter graduated from Central High School and Quinnipiac University, where he endowed a scholarship, with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was the long-time owner of the Valuation Group, a property tax consulting and commercial real estate appraisal firm, following a successful career at Alexander & Alexander and Gulf & Western Industries.

Peter was deeply committed to his community and the New York Yankees. He served twice as President of Congregation Rodeph Sholom (1983 – 1985 and 2016 – 2017) and was a longtime fixture in the Delta Suite Section 219 of Yankee Stadium. Peter also enjoyed traveling the world, going to the Metropolitan Opera and attending countless Broadway shows with Judy.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Judith Zeidel, his devoted children, Michael Zeidel and his wife Marjorie Glaser Zeidel, and Rachel Richer and her husband Daniel Richer. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Lisa Savadsky, Celia Reczek and Sammy Popalardo and brother and sister-in-law David and Judy Kiselstein and their families as well as so many cousins who treasured him.

Peter showered attention and was adored by his grandchildren, Andrew Jacob Zeidel, Jack Glaser Zeidel, Max Simson Richer and Ella Rose Richer, and his beloved mother-in-law, Liselotte Kiselstein Weiss.

Peter also counseled and touched the lives of other family members and friends who cherished him.

There’s a big void in all our lives now, and we will miss Peter greatly but will smile and laugh when we think of him often.

A service was held in Peter’s honor at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2385 Park Avenue, Bridgeport on Monday, March 13th, with interment at Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park on Kings Highway in Fairfield.

Contributions in Peter’s memory may be made to the Peter I. Zeidel Memorial Fund at Congregation Rodeph Sholom.