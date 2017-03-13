Swimming: Pisces sending 10 to championships

The Trumbull Pisces will be sending 10 swimmers to the CT State Age Group Championships at Chelsea Piers in Stamford this weekend.

The four-day event which starts on Thursday evening will feature the Pisces competing in a total of 44 individual events.

To qualify for the state championship or Age Groups as it’s referred to, swimmers must have achieved a qualifying time as posted by Connecticut Swimming at the beginning of the season.

Reaching Age Groups is a huge accomplishment and provides each swimmer the opportunity to compete head-to-head against the fastest swimmers in the state.

Jacqueline Dale (100 butterfly), Norah Hampford (50 butterfly), Anna Haydostian (100 backstroke), Alexander Ivanovich (six events), Audrey Kehley (six events), Cameron Kosak (six events), Julia Nevins (six events), Raj Padda ( six events), Kristen Racicot (six events) and Elizabeth Stoelzel (five events) will represent the Pisces.

Age Group Championship is the ultimate goal for most swimmers in Connecticut, and for the past five years under the guidance of head coach Bill Strickland the Pisces have been well represented.

The team enters this final championship of the Short Course season following a remarkable showing at the Regional Championships last weekend in Cheshire, where the Trumbull team had many top 10 finishes including an outstanding seven first-place medals by Cameron Kosak (500 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke), Julia Nevins (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Alex Ivanovich (200 breaststroke).