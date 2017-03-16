Trumbull Library’s One Book, One Town events

Trumbull Times

March 16, 2017

Rick Spencer Band — One Book, One Town 2017. Sunday, March 19, 2-3:30 p.m. Rick Spencer has put together music specifically on theme with our 2017 selection, Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss.

Book Discussion — One Book, One Town 2017. Thursday, March 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Writer and University of New Haven Professor Stephen Spignesi, leads an evening discussion of our 2017 selection, Presidential Courage. Free. Register.

Upcoming — Letterboxing Hunt. Families. One Book, One Town 2017. Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Held at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. For details and to register, go to: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org./

Check on the TLS website trumbullct-library.org or our Facebook page Trumbull Library System for more fun activities for adults, families, and children. This year’s community-wide read is Presidential Courage.

