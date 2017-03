Christian Heritage School will mark its 30th season of musical theater with a presentation of the Meredith Willson classic, The Music Man.

Performances are March 16 and March 17 at 7 p.m., and March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.Tickets are $10 and $20. For information or to purchase tickets call 203-261-6230 or visit kingsmen.org.