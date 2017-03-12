Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on March 7 has Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) in first place by three points.

There are still only 10 points between the first and fifth place teams.

Art Pranger had the high single game scratch of 257 and the single game with handicap of 284.

Mike Bartolotta had the high scratch series of 645 and Pepe Cruz the series with handicap of 738.

The league’s individual high average has a tie with Carl Bluestein and Angelo Grande both at 198.73.

Dave Martini is the high individual match point leader with 99 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on March 3 saw Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) with a lead of eight points over Team 11 (Ben Coppolella, Mark Ryan, Bob Oleyar, John Verdeschi).

John Verdeschi did it all with the high scratch single of 258, the single game with handicap of 281, the series scratch high of 721 and the series with handicap of 790 (good for a season second place).

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 210.