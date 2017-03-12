Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cross Cannone an All American

Cross Cannone celebrates overtime win in the Division III semifinals

The top-ranked Wartburg College (Iowa) wrestling team made NCAA Division III history with its 13th National Championship Saturday night.

The Knights tallied 129.5 points to stand atop the team leaderboard.

This broke the tie between the Orange and Black and Augsburg, as each program had 12 titles prior to this weekend.

Cross Cannone of Trumbull is the National runner-up at 141 pounds to earn All American.

Ranked third, the Knights’ sophomore lost to No. 1 ranked Dustin Weinmann (UW-LaCrosse) 4-0 in the finals.

Weinmann improved to 30-0 on the season.

Cannone (33-7) advanced by posting wins of 5-2 and 6-2 before defeating No. 2 seed Devin Broukal from Wabash by an overtime score of 3-1 in the semifinals.

The Wartburg College wrestling team won its 13th Division III National championship.

