State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) will be hosting a listening tour on Governor Dannel Malloy’s $40 billion proposed state budget in Bridgeport on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Burroughs Community Center, 2470 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

