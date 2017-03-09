Obituary: Sonia Torres Zuccalmaglio, 61, of Trumbull

Sonia Torres Zuccalmaglio, 61, of Trumbull, employed at Vanderbilt Global Services of Norwalk, wife of the late Robert G. Zuccalmaglio, died March 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 7, 1956, daughter of the late Juan and Arcadia Fernandini Torres. Survivors include two daughters, Christina and Jessica Zuccalmaglio, both of Shelton, brothers and sisters, Lucy Frazier of East Haven, John Torres and his wife, Florinda of Trumbull, Robert Torres of Stratford and Edna Maucieri of Fairfield, sister-in-law, Penny Dabrowski and several nieces and nephews as well as her granddogs, Taco and Chunk.

Also predeceased by brother-in-law, Michael Maucieri.

Services: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m., St. Patrick Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Caring Voice Coalition, 8249 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 2311.