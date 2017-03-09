Obituary: Helen Sabol Marcin, 100, of Trumbull

Helen Sabol Marcin, 100, of Trumbull, wife of the late John Marcin, died March 7, in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford.

Born on Feb. 11, 1917, in Slavkovce, Slovakia to the late John and Mary (Rusnak) Sabol. Survivors include daughter, Terezia Beres and her husband, Dr. Milan Beres of Trumbull, two grandsons, Stephen Beres, and Milan Beres Jr. and his wife, Bernadette.

Also predeceased by brother, Stephen Sabol, and sister, Maria Kadilak.

Services: Monday, March 13, 10 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. There are no calling hours.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.