Boys hockey: St. Joseph falls to top seed in D-I

The 16th-seeded St. Joseph boys hockey team lost to top-seeded Northwest Catholic, 6-2, in a CIAC Division I first-round game at the International Skating Center of CT in Simsbury on Wednesday.

Andrew Van Etten scored goals Cadets (7-13-1), both in the third period.

Evan Bocchino assisted on the first tally.

After a scoreless first period, the Indians (17-3-1) scored four goals in the second.

Ryan Sherba had three in the frame.

Van Etten opened the scoring in the third period at 4:06.

His unassisted goal came at 11:05 with NWC leading 5-1.

Ryan Wilson had 25 saves for St. Joseph.

NWC’s Cal Skwara had 15 saves.