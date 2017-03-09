Trumbull Times

Not spring yet — winter weather advisory in effect, snow possible Thursday night, Friday morning

By Susan Shultz on March 9, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

 

Isabelle Ramos was ready for spring a few weeks ago during a warm weekend in February at Weed Beach in Darien. But snow has returned to the forecast on Thursday night. — Laureen Vellante photo

Though today may feel like spring, the forecast shows we may not be out of the winter woods yet. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for snow in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The advisory is in effect for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, the New York metro area, lower Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Snow is predicted with an accumulation of up to three to five inches possible. There could be hazardous or slippery travel due to snow, temperatures around freezing, and visibility up to half a mile at times.

A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain could cause travel difficulties. Residents should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility.

The full weekend forecast:

Thursday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday night
A chance of rain between 8pm and 10pm, then snow. Low around 31. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday
Snow, mainly before 1pm. Steady temperature around 34. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Sunday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.




