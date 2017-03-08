Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph loses to Tolland, 66-59

By Trumbull Times on March 8, 2017

The St. Joseph boys basketball team lost to 10th-seeded Tolland High, 66-59, in a Class M state tournament second-round road game on Wednesday night.

Tolland (16-6) will play at No. 2 Plainfield High (20-2) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The 26th-seeded Cadets, coached by Paul Dudzinski, finished at 10-12.

St. Joseph led 19-18 after one period.

Tolland took a 37-32 lead into the locker room and held a 48-44 advantage after three quarters.

Jack Moulder made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Cadets.

Gavin Greene scored 12 points and Camren Menefee had 11.

Andrew Jaworski scored 39 points to lead Tolland.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 6 0-0 18, Camren Menefee 5 0-0 11, Thomas Montelli 2 0-0 4, Omar Telfer 3 2-2 8, Gavin Greene 6 0-3 12, Jack Greene 0 0-0 0, Daniel Tobin 0 0-0 0, Paul Fabbri 2 0-0 6, Alex Pelletier 0 0-0 0.  Totals:  24 2-5 59.

Tolland

Andrew Jaworski 11 15-16 39, Matt Curtis 2 3-4 8, Jason Clough 1 2-2 4, Devin Shelton 0 0-0 0, Collin O’Connor 6 0-0 14, Clayton Keane 0 1-2 1.  Totals:  20 21-24 66.

St. Joseph – 19 13 12 15 – 59

Tolland – 18 19 11 18 – 66

3-Pointers:  SJ-Moulder 6, Fabbri 2, Menefee; T-O’Connor 2, Jaworski 2, Curtis.

Fouled Out:  SJ-Montelli.

