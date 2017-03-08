Golden Beacon program recognizes Fairfield’s community leaders

Bankers Life recently introduced their Golden Beacon program to recognize the volunteer or service work of individuals age 50+ in Fairfield who are making a lasting difference in the community in which they serve.

Bankers Life will donate $500 to the charity of the honoree’s choice.

Nominee eligibility includes:

Age 50 and over

A resident of the greater Fairfield area

Volunteer work has taken place in the past year (February 2016 – present) and directly benefits the local community

Nominee criteria includes:

Individual consistently demonstrates qualities of compassion and service to either one charitable organization or a variety of volunteer activities that better the community

Individual does not receive any monetary or personal benefits from their involvement in this charity, service or event

Deadline for nomination is March 17.

To nominate an individual for the Bankers Life Golden Beacon Award, simply submit a 200-word description on bankerslife.com/goldenbeacon.

For more information on the Golden Beacon program or how community members can nominate visit bankerslife.com/goldenbeacon.

Bankers Life is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities that they serve and take pride in supporting causes that are important to their customers and their communities.

To learn more about Bankers Life, visit BankersLife.com.