Campus News

March 11, 2017

St. Joseph’s University — Brooke T. Goulden, a junior, was selected for membership in Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health national honor society. She is also a member of the women’s ice hockey team and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

MCPHS University — Kristen Peterson, class of 2021, Doctor of Pharmacy

Rochester Institute of Technology — Lia Horyczun, liberal arts exploration program; Daniel Rouleau, industrial engineering program.

Springfield College — Nicholas Buchta, Applied Exercise Science; Marisa Valenti, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Anthony Angotta, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Megan Folchick, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Linda McAuley, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant

State University of New York College of Optometry — Angelica M. Ferri, class of 2020.

Wentworth Institute of Technology — Robin A. Wyckoff

Western Governors University — Valentina Haddad, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

