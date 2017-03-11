Campus News

St. Joseph’s University — Brooke T. Goulden, a junior, was selected for membership in Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health national honor society. She is also a member of the women’s ice hockey team and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Dean’s List
MCPHS University — Kristen Peterson, class of 2021, Doctor of Pharmacy
Rochester Institute of Technology — Lia Horyczun, liberal arts exploration program; Daniel Rouleau, industrial engineering program.
Springfield College — Nicholas Buchta, Applied Exercise Science; Marisa Valenti, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Anthony Angotta, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Megan Folchick, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant; Linda McAuley, Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant
State University of New York College of Optometry — Angelica M. Ferri, class of 2020.
Wentworth Institute of Technology — Robin A. Wyckoff
Degree earned
Western Governors University — Valentina Haddad, Bachelor of Science in Nursing