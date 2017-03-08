School News

Booth Hill School

Jump Rope for Heart will be held during school on Thursday, March 9, for grades K-2 and Friday, March 10, for grades 3-5.

Fifth grade CASAP testing will be held on Monday, March 13.

Thursday, March 16, is an early dismissal day for afternoon and evening conferences.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. Please attend to hear about the exciting upcoming events that are being planned.

Adult Night Out will be held on Friday, March 24, from 7-11 p.m., at the Riverview Bistro in Stratford. Tickets are $70 pre-sale and are on sale now. Event includes a full buffet dinner and open bar, three TreeHouse comedians, amazing raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a wine pull. Please come out for a fun night and support Booth Hill School.

Purchase your tickets for the Father’s Club Beauty and the Beast movie event, to be held on Saturday, March 18.

Visit bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets.

Frenchtown School

Our next PTA meeting is on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The PTA provides babysitting to allow all to attend.

Join us for Wolfie’s Birthday Celebration at Bertucci’s in Shelton on Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15, (dine in or carry out) from noon to 8 p.m. You must have your flyer with you for Frenchtown to receive the 15% donation. Flyers were sent home.

We have a legal day on Thursday, March 16, for Spring conferences. Dismissal is at 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served. Afternoon and evening conferences will be by appointment only. Notices were sent home by your child’s classroom teacher.

Our next Fathers’ Club movie event will be Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m., at the BowTie Theater. Flyers were sent home.

During the week of March 20, Frenchtown will be participating in the In-School Fruit and Vegetable challenge.

Our Multi-Cultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 24, from 6:30-9 p.m. Flyers have been sent home. Reservations are limited to the first 240 people that sign up.

Frenchtown is having our first Family Fun Time at Insports on Saturday, April 1, from 3-5 p.m. No entrance fee. Fun organized games, raffles and food for purchase at the Game On Bar & Grill. Join us for some Frenchtown Fun. Flyers have been sent home. You must RSVP to attend.

Grade 3 will be hosting a Math Night for grade 3 parents and their third grader on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. More information will be sent home.

All students will participate in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, April 7. More information will be sent home.

No school from April 10-April 14 for spring recess.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program runs through March 16.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at www.shopriteforeducation.com. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.