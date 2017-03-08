Cars stolen, suspects enter home through garage

Trumbull police are investigating a rash of car thefts over the past few days. Three cars were reported stolen in town between March 1 and March 5. In all three cases, residents had left their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside. The cars that had been parked on Inca Drive, Killian Avenue and Main Street.

One vehicle was involved in a pursuit with Capitol Police in Hartford, and was later recovered in Southington. Another was left running outside an area business on Main Street when it was taken, it was later recovered by the owner who followed it and found it abandoned in Bridgeport in the area of Reservoir Avenue. The third was recovered the same day after running out of fuel in town.

In addition to the vehicle thefts, police are investigating several thefts from vehicles that occurred during this same time period in various neighborhoods throughout the town. All of these vehicles were also left unlocked.

One home was entered when the thieves used a garage door opener from an unlocked car to gain entry to the residence while they slept.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous Confidential Tip Line at trumbull-ct.gov/police.

The Trumbull Police would once again like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from view.