Boys basketball: FCIAC advances five teams in states

It was a mixed bag for FCIAC teams in the first round of the CIAC boys basketball tournaments on Monday, as five league teams advanced, and five had their seasons come to a close.

The conference was 4-5 in Class LL, with one of those losses coming in a head-to-head matchup, with Trumbull defeating Greenwich, 70-45.

Also advancing in Class LL were Warde, which held off Xavier 55-54, Danbury, which topped Amity 58-50, and Darien, which outscored West Haven by 20 in the fourth quarter to win, 70-56.

The Ridgefield Tigers, who had three dramatic games while winning their first FCIAC championship last week, lost to Shelton, 50-48, on a buzzer beater by Brian Berrito. That game was carried live by the HAN Network and is available on demand by clicking here.

Also falling in Class LL were Staples, Brien McMahon and Ludlowe.

The FCIAC’s lone representative in Class M, the St. Joseph Caders, took to the road and knocked off Suffield, 58-41.

Tuesday’s boys hoops schedule will be lighter, as just two FCIAC schools — Wilton and Trinity Catholic — will be in action. Wilton will host Woodstock Academy in Class L, and Trinity will host Somers in Class S.

Monday’s scoreboard and the Wednesday’s second-round match-ups are below.

Scoreboard for Monday, March 6

Class LL Tournament, First Round

Trumbull 70, Greenwich 45

East Hartford 74, Staples 48

Warde 55, Xavier 54

Hamden 76 McMahon 67

Shelton 50, Ridgefield 48

Weaver 74, Fairfield Ludlowe 43

Danbury 58, Amity 50

Darien 70, West Haven 56

Class M Tournament, First Round

St. Joseph 58, Suffield 41

Class LL Second Round – Wed., March 8

Start times are tentatively set for 7 p.m.

No. 22 Fairfield Prep (11-10) at No. 6 Trumbull (20-3)

No. 10 Warde (16-6) at No. 7 NFA (17-4)

No. 13 Darien (15-7) at No. 4 East Hartford (19-2)

No. 17 Danbury (15-7) at No. 1 Notre-Dame-West Haven (21-0)

Class M Second Round – Wed., March 8

No. 26 St. Joseph (10-11) at No. 10 Tolland (15-6)