Boys hockey: Trumbull falls to Guilford in states

For the second consecutive year the Guilford High hockey team has eliminated Trumbull High from the CIAC Division II state tournament.

The No. 3 seed Indians scored three third-period goals, after the No. 13 seed Eagles had closed the gap to 3-2, and went on to take a 6-2 first-round victory on Tuesday afternoon at East Haven’s DiLungo Rink.

Last year Guilford posted a 7-3 first-round win over Trumbull spotting the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Down 3-1 after two periods the Eagles, who closed out their season with an 8-12-1 record, got a goal from junior forward Matt Mocker just 1:39 into the third period. Assists on the score went to Brady Jensen and Martin Birnbach.

Less than two minutes later, Guilford goalie Kyle Dwyer (14 saves) robbed Mocker with a skate save.

Guilford, 18-5 and heading for a quarterfinal game against Farmington Valley on Friday night, then got a trio of goals. Cam Bagnall scored at 5:11; Jack Ring got his second of the game, at 10:05 and Jake Watrous tallied at 11:14.

Trumbull’s other goal was scored on a power play by Will O’Brien, who took a centering pass from Jensen. The goal came at 13:31 of the second period.

Eagles goalie Will Guttman made 26 saves.

“We were able to close the score down to 3-2, but then their goalie made that great save,” said Trumbull assistant coach Kurt Osterberg, who was filling in for head coach Greg Maxey, who was on personal leave.

“We knew they were going to be tough in our end of the ice because of their forecheck. We just made too many mistakes throwing the puck away and they took advantage of it.”