Letter: Whitney Avenue ramps are long overdue

For 35 years, since Route 25 was built, the traffic on Daniels Farm Road, especially around the high school and middle school hours, has been extremely heavy, resulting in hundreds of accidents over the years and unacceptable delays for people going to school or trying to get to work.

Relieving some of the traffic and congestion as the town has grown is now essential. Problems on Whitney Avenue will have to be addressed, but the bigger problem that has existed on Daniels Farm Road will go a long way to being solved with the new highway ramps. It is a solution to the much larger problem.