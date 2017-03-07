Residents invited to take a walk

The Trumbull Health Department and the First Selectman Timothy Herbst have teamed up, once again to celebrate National Walking Day on Wednesday, April 5. The walk will begin at noon on the Town Hall Green, 5866 Main Street. All residents, business owners, and employees are encouraged to take a walk for good health.

The walk will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. No registration is necessary. National Walking Day is sponsored by the American Heart Association. It is a day to remind people about the health benefits of walking.

“Spring is in the air and there is no better time than now to start moving,” said Health Director Rhonda Capuano. “We encourage you to dust off your walking shoes and to join us for our second annual walk around the town.”

There are many positive benefits to physical activity. Cardiovascular exercise, such as walking, strengthens the heart and lungs, increasing overall fitness. It can:

Prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes;

Improve cholesterol levels;

Lower blood pressure;

Maintain a healthy weight;

Strengthen bones and muscles, and;

Improve balance and coordination.

For more information on the benefits of walking visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.

For more information about the Trumbull Health Department call 203-452-1030 or visit trumbull-ct.gov/THD.