Obituary: Evelyn E. Mayer Doyle, 95, of Trumbull

Evelyn E. Mayer Doyle, 95, of Trumbull, worked at the D.M. Read’s Furniture Department, wife of the late Christopher D. Doyle Sr., died March 4, after a brief illness, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Sept. 7, 1921 in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Gustave and Edith Cleaver Mayer.

Survived by two sons, Rev. Christopher D. Doyle Jr. and his wife, Susan of Fishkill, N.Y., and Douglas C. Doyle and his wife, Judy of Trumbull, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, William Cleaver Thompson and an aunt, Elsie Trebilcock.

Services: Friday, March 10, 10:30 a.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Nichols United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 35 Shelton Road, Trumbull, CT 06611.