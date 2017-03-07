Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Cross Cannone seeded third at D-III championships

By Trumbull Times on March 7, 2017

Cross Cannone from Trumbull will compete with the top-ranked Wartburg College (Iowa) in the Division III National Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse (WI.).

A sophomore, Cannone has posted a 27-4 record this season and is seeded third in his 141-pound weight class.

Cannone (50-9 career mark) has won six times by fall, with five major decisions and one by technical fall this year.

The Knights have won 12 national championships.

With a title this weekend, they would set the record for most national championships in Division III wrestling with 13, as Wartburg and Augsburg both own 12 team titles.

Complete brackets (on Track Wrestling).

Click here for the Championships website; Complete list of qualifiers; Complete weekend schedule.

