Boys basketball: St. Joseph upsets Suffield in Class M

By Trumbull Times on March 6, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Omar Telfer scored 15 points with five steals and five assists.

St. Joseph knocked off seventh-seeded Suffield High, 58-41, in a Class M state tournament boys basketball game on Monday.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s 26th-seeded Cadets (10-11) will visit 10th-seeded Tolland High (15-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Gavin Greene scored 16 points to lead St. Joseph.

Omar Telfer scored 14 points, with five assists and five steals.

Jack Moulder had 11 points on the strength of three 3-pointers.

Ben Nigro scored 23 points for Suffield (15-6).

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 4 0-0 11, Camren Menefee 6 2-2 14, Thomas Montelli 0 0-0 0, Omar Telfer 4 7-8 15, Gavin Greene 8 0-1 16, Jack Greene 0 0-0 0, Daniel Tobin 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Alex Pelletier 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 0 0-0 0.  Totals:  23 9-11 58.

Suffield

Josh Baskin 1 0-0 3, Brendon Tassy 1 0-1 3, Ben Nigro 10 3-5 23, Matt Emma 1 2-2 4, Jared Lobo 2 0-0 4, Josh Mudano 0 0-0 0, Evan Craig 2 0-0 4.  Totals:  17 5-8 41.

St. Joseph – 12 6 20 20 – 58

Suffield – 7 8 11 15 – 41

3-pointers:  SJ-Moulder 3; S-Baskin, Tassy.

Fouled Out: S-Tassy

