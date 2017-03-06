Boys basketball: Trumbull advances with win over Greenwich

The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated visiting Greenwich High, 70-45, in the first round of the Class LL state tournament on Wednesday night.

The sixth-seeded Eagles, coached by Buddy Bray, improved to 21-3. They will host 22nd-seeded Fairfield Prep (12-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Jesuits defeated Wilbur Cross, 70-48.

Trumbull led Greenwich 17-10 after one period and 37-19 at the half. It was 54-22 after three quarters.

The Eagles had five players in double figures: Jack Lynch (12 points), Timmond Williams (12 points), J.J. Pfohl (11 points), Johnny McElroy (11 points) and Dan Ruchalski (11 points).

Connor Harkins scored 21 points for Greenwich.

Greenwich

Nick Pignataro 0 0-0 0

Charlie Zeeve 0 0-0 0

Elias Gianapoulous 2 1-2 7

Connor Langan 2 0-0 4

Christian Rogers 1 0-0 3

Robert Clarke 2 1-2 5

Tim Bennett 1 0-0 3

Matt Robins 1 0-0 2

Addison Muir 0 0-0 0

Connor Harkins 7 2-3 21

Oliver Milledge 0 0-0 0

Ben Kraninger 0 0-0 0

Dan Wurst 0 0-0 0

Totals 16 4-7 45

3 Pointers: Harkins 5, Gianapoulous 2, Rogers 1, Bennett 1,

Fouled out: None

Technicals: Langan

Trumbull

Cape Holden 1 0-0 3

Jack Lynch 6 1-1 13

Jake Cappello 1 0-0 3

Dan Ruchalski 4 3-3 11

Chris Brown 0 1-2 1

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

Johnny McElroy 5 1-1 11

Jack Therriault 0 0-0 0

JJ Pfohl 5 1-2 11

Timmond Williams 5 0-0 13

Ryan Roberto 1 0-0 2

Evan Gutkowski 1 0-0 2

Totals 29 7-9 70

3 Pointers: Williams 3, Holden 1, Cappello 1

Fouled Out: None

Technicals: Williams