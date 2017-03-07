Upcoming events and trips at Trumbull Senior Center

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

Upcoming events in March

Spring Yoga Series with Wendy — Thursdays: March 9-May 25, 6-7 p.m. This gentle beginner yoga class will guide you through easy stretches and break down the fundamental asanas (yoga poses). You will leave the class feeling a sense of wellbeing: energized, relaxed, stress-free and renewed. $5 per class or $45 for 12 sessions.

Trip to Yale (in Trumbull) — Thursday, March 9, 1-2:30 p.m. Join us, in partnership with the Norma Pfriem Breast Center, for a tour of the new Yale Park Avenue Medical Center in Trumbull. Stay for a presentation on breast health, stress management, and music therapy. Transportation is available..

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, March 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP members pay $15 and non-members pay $20. Reservations made by check only.

What is Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine? — Monday, March 13, 10:30 a.m.

Jim Fitzpatrick, licensed acupuncturist, will give a presentation about the history of acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine and the role they play in reducing stress, relieving pain, enhancing immunity and controlling chronic illnesses.

Lunch and Learn Budgeting and Saving through Extreme Couponing — Monday, March 20, 12:30-2 p.m. Have you ever watched those extreme couponing shows and wonder how they do it? Learn all about saving money on your everyday needs through using coupons. It’s easier than you think. This event is sponsored by the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust. A light lunch will be served.

Mark Albertson: Amendment XIII — March 23, 6-7 p.m. The abolishment of Slavery with the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in December 1865, did not, however, close the door on Indentured Servitude being used as a method of forced labor in the prison system. This talk will chart the course by reviewing slavery, as well as discussing today’s privatization of the correction system.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, March 24, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Mrs. Doubtfire. A comedy about a recently divorced father who is willing to go to any length to interact with his children. Starring: Robin Williams and Sally Field.

Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission Meeting — Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. Meetings are held in the Long Hill conference room located in Town Hall and are open to the public.

Community Acupuncture — Monday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. Interested in trying acupuncture? Join us for a one hour group acupuncture session with Licensed Acupuncturist, Jim Fitzpatrick. Each month, Fitzpatrick will be offering two community acupuncture sessions at the Center. $15 for one session. Each session is one hour.

Panel Discussion — Tuesday, March 28, 10:30 a.m. This event will answer questions for seniors and their families who may be searching for legal direction, living options, home care options and information on facilities. Lunch will be provided after the presentation. Seating is limited.

Fun with Beads — Tuesday, March 28, 1-3 p.m. This workshop is for beginners to advanced jewelry makers. Bring your jewelry in for repairs and/or purchase handmade beads. Make new items such as necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. $5 per class, includes instruction and repairs.

Monthly Birthday Party — Thursday, March 30, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our March birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by Synergy Home Care.

Bingo — Friday, March 31, 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. Seating is limited. RSVP by calling 203-452-5137. This event is sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Commission and Synergy Home Care.

Upcoming day trips

Mama Teresa’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza and ShopRite Supermarket in Milford — Thursday, March 16. Take a trip to the new ShopRite Supermarket in Milford. While you are shopping, be sure to check out their burrito bar, sushi bar, and even the “grind-your-own” peanut butter bar. Maximum of 14 people. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

The Prospector Theater and Dimitri’s Family Restaurant — Tuesday, March 21. Enjoy lunch at Dimitri’s Family Restaurant in Ridgefield. After lunch, visit the Prospector Theater to watch a screening of the classic movie Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans. The ticket cost is $8 plus the cost of lunch. For more information and to RSVP by March 13, call 203-452-5137.