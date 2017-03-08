Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Accomplished writers and writers–to-be — Always wanted to write? Need gentle feedback? There are openings in our Writers’ groups: Wednesday Writers on first and third Wednesday of each month and Linda Howard’s group on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Details online. Leave your name with Linda Panovich-Sachs, main library, and we will check in with group leaders.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 through adult. Saturday, March 11, 25, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Book discussion — Grades 6 and up. The Schwa Was Here, by Neal Shusterman Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Calvin is an ‘invisible-ish’ boy, always blending in; Anthony ‘Antsy’ is fascinated by ‘The Schwa Effect’ — the fact that no one ever sees Calvin Schwa. They join forces!!?? Join us for lively discussion and activity. First 15 registrants get free copy. Free. Register.

Accounting basics – Why use software? Programs for Businesses and Business People. Thursday, March 16, 6:30-8 p.m. A practical look at accounting ($$$): the critical factors of income, expenses, cash flow, etc., key elements of keeping your business going. Also how software can help. Led by Sue A. Mariano, an advanced certified professional advisor for QuickBooks and QuickBooks Online. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 15, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, March 14, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new storytime format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Book discussion and activity — Grades 4-6. The Mostly True Adventures of Homer P. Figg, by Rodman Philbrick. Wednesday, March 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Poor but clever orphan Homer runs away from his evil uncle to rescue his Civil War soldier brother. A Newbery Honor book. Join us for discussion, activity, and snacks. Register; first 15 get copy in Children’s.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — All ages. Saturday, March 11, 10:30-12:30pm. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. For all ages. Drop in.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, March 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Attention all wiggly caterpillars. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, March 13, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, March 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Windows 10 advanced FAQs — Adults and teens. Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This program is for people who know their way around Windows 10, but want to discover more of its interesting features. Free. Register.

Toddler yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 16, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

