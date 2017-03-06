Trumbull Times

Obituary: Mary Brannelly Sullivan, of Trumbull

March 6, 2017

Mary Brannelly Sullivan, of Trumbull, educator at Notre Dame High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, wife of the late Robert Joseph Sullivan Sr., died March 3, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport, to the late Patrick and Anne McCarthy Brannelly.

Survived by eight children, Anne S. Martikainen (John), Robert J. Sullivan, Jr. (Patricia), John P. Sullivan, Thomas P. Sullivan (Stephanie), Brian J. Sullivan, Sheila S. Neville (Thomas), Michael J. Sullivan (Margaret) and Mary C. FitzGerald (William), 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Regina Lombardi Sullivan, brothers, Lawrence and John Brannelly, and sisters, Anne Fenton and Theresa Connell.

Calling hours: Tuesday, March 7, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Services: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30, Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The Thomas Merton Center, c/o Catholic Charities, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

