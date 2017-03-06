Obituary: William Daniel Donohue, 79, of Trumbull

William Daniel Donohue, 79, of Trumbull, worked in sales, printing field, played for the New York Giants farm team, husband of Marlene Gilbertie Donohue, died March 4, at home.

Born on April 15, 1937 in Boston, Mass., son of the late William and M. Juroski Donohue.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Kevin Donohue and wife, Eva Katcher of Clarksburg, Md., daughter, Karen Hellthaler and husband, Glenn Sr. of Trumbull, and grandchildren, Laura Donohue, Nicole Hellthaler, and Glenn Hellthaler Jr.

Also predeceased by brothers, Richard and Gerard Donohue.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.