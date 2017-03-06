Letter: Popular Vote Compact a bad deal for state

To the Editor:

Michael Barker, in his March 2 Letter to the Editor, supports the National Popular Vote Compact, a proposed new law which would have Connecticut award all its Electoral College votes to the national winner of the popular vote. He says “Presidential campaigns would have to reach out to all voters, including in Connecticut, and not just those in swing states.”

If you think about it, though, you’ll see that this is not what would happen. What the law would really mean is that the wishes of Connecticut voters could be, and would be, completely ignored.

Right now, Connecticut’s electoral votes go to the candidate who has the most support in Connecticut. Under the proposed law, whoever has the most support in Connecticut will not decide who get its Electoral College votes; they will go to whoever other people prefer. Even if a candidate won in a landslide in Connecticut, 99% to 1%, it wouldn’t matter; Connecticut’s votes could still go to the opposing candidate.

Why would candidates spend time worrying about the wishes of Connecticut voters, when they can get many more votes campaigning in, and catering to, other, larger states? If a presidential candidate takes the time and trouble to visit every city and town in Connecticut, at the end of that time he’ll have reached a population of 3,500,000 people. In New York City, in one visit, in one day, he can reach a population of 8,500,000. Which is he going to do?

It’s already more likely that a candidate would spend his time going to NY, and trying to support measures that would help New York more than Connecticut. Is he more likely to visit Connecticut if it can’t even control its own Electoral College votes? If its votes can be completely drowned out by those of New York City, or any other large city in the country?

This law would only give more power to the states that already have a lot of power in the Electoral College; it would weaken all the smaller states; and it would allow candidates to concentrate on swing states even more than they do now.

Connecticut currently controls seven Electoral College votes; if this law is passed, it will control 0. The proposed law is a bad idea.