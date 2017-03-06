Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Feb. 28 has Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) in first place by four points.

There are only ten points between the first and fifth place teams.

Mike Bartolotta had the high single game scratch of 257 and the single game with handicap of 284.

Noel Gabrielle had the high scratch series of 726 and the series with handicap of 753.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 199.

Dave Martini is the high individual match point leader with 95 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on March 3 finds Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) with a lead of eight points over Team 11 (Ben Coppolella, Mark Ryan, Bob Oleyar, John Verdeschi).

John Verdeschi did it all with the high scratch single of 258, the single game with handicap of 281, the series scratch high of 721 and the series with handicap of 790 (good for a season second place).

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 210.

