New England track: Trumbull sets two new records

With it’s largest group of athletes in a number of years competing, the Trumbull High indoor track teams enjoyed a successful day at the New England Indoor Track Championships held at the Reggie Lewis Arena in Boston (Mass) on March 10.

Running against athletes from all six New England states, the Eagles came home with a second place finish, two school records, a relay season best, and solid performances from all of their competitors, according to coach Jeff Klein.

The first event of the day was the girls 4×800 meter relay.

“Starting us off well was Ashley Storino, who matched her fastest split of the season as she handed off in second place in our heat with a 2:26 split,” Klein said. “Maggie LoSchiavo was next and raced strongly, also matching her fastest 800 time of the season with a 2:28. Ally Zaffina took over and raced to a 2.5 second personal best time of 2:29.

“Our anchor was senior captain and distance runner Kayley Fasoli. Kayley stepped in for us to allow our usual anchor, Kate Romanchick, to stay fresh for her two-mile race later in the day.

“Kayley performed well to bring the team home in a time of 10:07, good for 20th place overall.”

Next for the Eagles was the 600 meter race, where Tyler Gleen would defend his New England title against Rodney Agyare-May of Burncoat High (Mass.), the number one runner in the country this winter.

“Agyare-May was out very fast with a 12-meter lead over Tyler in the first 200 meters,” Klein said. “Gleen moved up strongly over the last 300 meters of the race, but the initial lead held up for Agyare-May as he took the title.

His time of 1:18.31 was an all-time record for a New England runner and improved on his USA number one time for this year.

“Tyler, meanwhile was 0.3 seconds faster than he was last year at this meet to break his own school record with a time of 1 minute 19.52 seconds. That is the number three time in the US this season, and one of the fastest times ever run by a Connecticut athlete.

“After running other events prior to the two-mile in the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open meets earlier in the season, Kate Romanchick had a chance to see what she could do fresh in the event.

“Despite being seeded 12th, she knew that she was close to all of the athletes ahead of her coming into the race. The pace was fast from the start, as Kate settled into to a small pack about 20 meters behind the lead pack of six runners.

“She passed the mile in a brisk 5:25, setting up the possibility of a fast time if she could hold the pace. That she did, coming back very strongly with a second mile of 5:28 to pass a couple of runners to move up to seventh place, a scant 0.6 seconds behind sixth place, the final medal position.

“Her time of 10 minutes 53 seconds was a 12-second personal best. It also broke the school record by four seconds, set by Danielle Klein at the same meet in 2010.

“After finishing fifth at the State Open, where she was doubling back from the 4×800 meter relay, she was the top finisher from Connecticut in this race. Her time is the fastest run this year by any state competitor in the two mile (and 3200 meters). She is currently ranked 16th in the U.S.”

The final race of the day was the boys 4×400 meter relay.

“Colin McLevy led off for the Eagles with a solid 54.4 split as he handed off to Tyler Rubush for the second leg,” Klein said. “Rubush ran his fastest 400 meter ever (50.9 seconds). Nigel Hayes was next cruising the oval in 53.9 seconds, as he handed off the Gleen for the anchor leg.

“Gleen’s 50.6 brought the team home in 3:29, as they placed 10th overall. The time was the fastest of the season for the team.

“The final indoor track competition takes place next weekend in New York at the Armory, where the National High School championships are run. Gleen will be racing in the 800 meters, Romanchick in the two mile, as will the sprint medley team of McLevy, Hayes, Rubush and Gleen.