Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull takes third at State Open

By Trumbull Times on March 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High gymnastics team placed third at the State Open Championships in New Milford on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles scored a 139.950, trailing only team champion Woodstock Academy (149.675) and Greenwich High (143.725. Daniel Hand (135.100) was fourth.

Samantha Markland placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 36.750. The junior was fifth in vault (9.175), fifth on balance beam (9.325), tied for sixth on the floor exercise (9.225) and was seventh on uneven bars (9.225).

Natalie Smerling was seventh in the all-around with a score of 35.925. The junior was fifth on vault (9.175), fifth in floor exercise (9.275), 14th on balance beam (8.875) and tied for 19th on uneven bars (8.600).

Kates Burns was 17th in all-around (34.750). The senior was 13th in the vault (8.900), tied for 17th on balance beam (8.800), tied for 20th in floor exercise (8.850) and tied for 30th on uneven bars (8.200).

Freshmen Ashleigh Johnson and Olivia Hogan contributed strong performances.

Johnson had a 9.0 on the floor exercise and an 8.9 on the balance beam.

Hogan had an 8.6 on the balance beam and an 8.575 on the vault.

Related posts:

  1. Smerling leads Trumbull to fourth place in Class L
  2. Gymnastics: Trumbull defeats Greenwich High
  3. Gymnastics: Unbeaten Trumbull out points Wilton
  4. Gymnastics: Unbeaten Trumbull out points Wilton and Darien

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull's Gleen, Romanchick excel at New Englands Next Post New England track: Trumbull sets two new records
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress