Gymnastics: Trumbull takes third at State Open

The Trumbull High gymnastics team placed third at the State Open Championships in New Milford on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles scored a 139.950, trailing only team champion Woodstock Academy (149.675) and Greenwich High (143.725. Daniel Hand (135.100) was fourth.

Samantha Markland placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 36.750. The junior was fifth in vault (9.175), fifth on balance beam (9.325), tied for sixth on the floor exercise (9.225) and was seventh on uneven bars (9.225).

Natalie Smerling was seventh in the all-around with a score of 35.925. The junior was fifth on vault (9.175), fifth in floor exercise (9.275), 14th on balance beam (8.875) and tied for 19th on uneven bars (8.600).

Kates Burns was 17th in all-around (34.750). The senior was 13th in the vault (8.900), tied for 17th on balance beam (8.800), tied for 20th in floor exercise (8.850) and tied for 30th on uneven bars (8.200).

Freshmen Ashleigh Johnson and Olivia Hogan contributed strong performances.

Johnson had a 9.0 on the floor exercise and an 8.9 on the balance beam.

Hogan had an 8.6 on the balance beam and an 8.575 on the vault.