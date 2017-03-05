Trumbull’s Gleen, Romanchick excel at New Englands

Trumbull High School’s Tyler Gleen placed second in the 600 meter run in a time of 1:19 and Kate Romanchick broke the school record by five seconds to place seventh in the two-mile run at the New England Indoor Track Championships held in Boston (Mass.) on March 10.

Gleen is now ranked third in the country with his time of 1:19 in the 600.

Romanchick’s time of 10:53 is 16th best in the nation for the two-mile run.

Her conversion time for the 3200 was 10:49.

Danielle Klein, who was in attendance, set the previous mark at THS in 2010.

For Romanchick, her time was a personal best by 12 seconds.

Romanchick was the first-place finisher from Connecticut.

The other top state finishers in the 32oo were Bridget Selfors from Mercy High (9th-10:55.12), Sarah Leatherwood from Ludlowe (11th-10:55.89), Morgan McCormick from Wilton (12th-10:59.94) and Gabby Galletta from Warde (21st-11:34.94).