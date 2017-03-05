Trumbull Times

Trumbull’s Gleen, Romanchick excel at New Englands

By Trumbull Times on March 5, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Kate Romanchick is congratulated by previous record holder Danielle Klein after setting a school record in the 3200 at the New England Championships.

Trumbull High School’s Tyler Gleen placed second in the 600 meter run in a time of 1:19 and Kate Romanchick  broke the school record by five seconds to place seventh in the two-mile run at the New England Indoor Track Championships held in Boston (Mass.) on March 10.

Gleen is now ranked third in the country with his time of 1:19 in the 600.

Romanchick’s time of 10:53 is 16th best in the nation for the two-mile run.

Her conversion time for the 3200 was 10:49.

Danielle Klein, who was in attendance, set the previous mark at THS in 2010.

For Romanchick, her time was a personal best by 12 seconds.

Romanchick was the first-place finisher from Connecticut.

The other top state finishers in the 32oo were Bridget Selfors from Mercy High (9th-10:55.12), Sarah Leatherwood from Ludlowe (11th-10:55.89), Morgan McCormick from Wilton (12th-10:59.94) and Gabby Galletta from Warde (21st-11:34.94).

Related posts:

  1. Indoor track: Seven Trumbull athletes make All-FCIAC
  2. Dream Invitational: Trumbull’s Gleen leads way for FCIAC’s best
  3. Track and field: Trumbull boys take third at FCIAC meet
  4. Indoor track: Trumbull Eagles boast five state champions

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Religious News and upcoming events Next Post Gymnastics: Trumbull takes third at State Open
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress