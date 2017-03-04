Wrestling: Trumbull’s Haviland, Mirmina 4th at New England’s

Tristan Haviland and Michael Mirmina from Trumbull High each advanced to the consolation finals at the 53rd annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships held over the weekend at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.

The Tournament of Champions matches up the top finishers from state tournaments in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Haviland, seeded 18th at 126 pounds, wrestled through the consolation bracket to place fourth when New Milford’s Mel Ortiz won a 3-1 decision.

A senior, Haviland opened with a 5-1 decision over Malcolm Mitchell from St. John’s Prep (Mass.). He then advanced to the semifinals with a pair of 2-1 victories.

Connor McGonagle, the NH champion who placed second in NE a year ago, defeated Haviland by a score of 5-0.

It was 2-0 after one period, before McGonagle from Timberlane Regional added escapes in the next two periods. McGonagle won the title with a pin in 3:46 over New Canaan’s Tyler Sung.

Haviland won his consolation semifinal bout, 3-1, over Sean Caltagairone from Coventry (R.I.).

Mirmina was seeded 18th at 145 pounds and joined three other Connecticut wrestlers (Foran’s Ryan Luth, New Fairfield’s Avery Shay and Newtown’s Ed Lovely) gaining berths in the semifinals.

Mirmina lost to New Milford’s Mel Ortiz 3-1 in the consolation finals.

He earned a pin in 1:35 and a 13-4 major decision in his first two bouts.

In the semifinals, he lost a 9-2 decision to Luth who was voted the most outstanding wrestler in Class M.

Lovely defeated Shay, 5-3, to gain the final where Luth won a 6-4 decision.

Waiting for Mirmina, a senior, in the consolation semifinals was top-seeded Tristen Cabinta from Salem (Mass.).

Mirmina reversed late in the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

Cabinta reversed back 15 seconds into the third, and the match moved into overtime.

From the neutral position, Mirmina scored a takedown with 12 seconds remaining in the one minute period to advance.

Cabinta took fifth with a 6-4 decision.