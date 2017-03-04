Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Feb. 21 has Team 9 (Beecher Taylor, Jon Cady, Pepe Cruz, Carl Bluestein), Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) and Team 10 (Jack Cutting, John Cowan, Jim Menge, Bob Flemming) in first place by one point over Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone).

Carl Bluestein had the single game scratch of 248 and Ken Kanyuck the single game with handicap of 290, the high scratch series of 6660 and the series with handicap of 798.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 199.39, with John Verdeschi at 199.26.

Dave Martini is still the high individual match point leader with 91 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Feb. 24, Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) has a lead of nine points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Mike Barttolotta had the high scratch single of 260.

Dick Stein had the single game with handicap of 284.

Noel Gabrielle had the series scratch high of 733 and the series with handicap of 784 (Noel’s scores were good for a season second place).

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 210.