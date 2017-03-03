Trumbull Times

Obituary: Irene P. Kochiss Bekech, 92, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on March 3, 2017 in Obituaries

Irene P. Kochiss Bekech, 92, of Trumbull, wife of George M. Bekech, died Feb. 28, at home. Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 2, 1925 to the late Michael and Anna (Pjura) Kochiss.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, Michael Bekech and his wife, Donna of Niantic, and Irene Harrigan and her husband, Brian of Lordship, granddaughter, three great-grandchildren, sister, Catherine Samorajczyk of Fairfield, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Michael, William and Charles Kochiss, and sisters, Evelyn Pcolka, Helen Gerak, and Mary Chmielewski.

Services: Monday, March 6, 9:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m. in St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Trumbull. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford.Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Panachida at 2:30.

Previous Post Obituary: Caroline C. Piccolello "Nonny" Morrissey, 84, of Monroe
