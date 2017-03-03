Trumbull Times

Obituary: Caroline C. Piccolello “Nonny” Morrissey, 84, of Monroe

Caroline C. Piccolello “Nonny” Morrissey, 84, of Monroe, wife of the late Alexander John Morrissey, died Feb. 28.

Born April 19,1932, in Bridgeport to Marziella and Angelo Piccolello.

Survived by daughter, Karen and husband, Charles Smith of Shelton, daughter, Marcelle and husband, Thomas Wickson of Brookfield, son, John and wife, Victoria Morrissey of Lancaster, Calif., five grandchildren, siblings, Mary and her husband, Keith Interrante of Trumbull, brother, Louis and his wife, Phyllis Piccolello of Shelton, and brother, Danny and his wife, Francis Piccolello of Bridgeport, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours: Friday, March 3, 4-8 p.m., Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Services: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial in St. John Cemetery, Monroe.

