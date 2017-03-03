Trumbull Community Women collect new socks

Trumbull Community Women (TCW) have announced a new project in its ongoing drive to help those less fortunate in our community. The women’s club will be collecting new socks, to be distributed to local social services organizations.

The TCW Giving Tree, as the project is called, will be located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. And the beneficiary of the initial drive will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Socks are essential to people of all ages to keep warm, keep healthy, and to protect feet from the environment. In fact, many illnesses are easily prevented with a pair of clean, new socks. But while our community is incredibly generous in helping their neighbors by donating clothing and food, socks are often overlooked as a donation.

Trumbull Community Women is hoping our neighbors will correct this oversight and make a difference in someone’s life by doing one simple thing: Donating a pair of brand new socks.