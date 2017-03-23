Bar Mitzvah celebration

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on March 23, 2017 in News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

Jake Kaplan, son of Carl and Nancy Kaplan, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 25, at Congregation B’nai Torah.

