Bar Mitzvah celebration

Jake Kaplan, son of Carl and Nancy Kaplan, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 25, at Congregation B’nai Torah.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Jake Kaplan, son of Carl and Nancy Kaplan, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 25, at Congregation B’nai Torah.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484