Moore plans budget-listening tour

State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22nd), is planning a series of “listening” stops to gather constituent feedback on Gov. Dannel Malloy’s $40 billion, two-year budget proposal. Moore represents all of Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe in the Senate.

“By now you’ve probably heard a lot of opinions of the pros and cons of the governor’s proposed plan, but this is just the beginning of the state’s biennial budget-making process, and I want to hear from you,” Moore said in a letter to constituents.

The three stops on the budget-listening tour are March 9 at the Burroughs Community Center in Bridgeport, March 21 at Trumbull Town Hall, and March 28 at Monroe Town Hall. All meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The work of making a state budget is a long process, and proposed budgets at the start are never the budget that is passed at the end of session in June,” Moore said. “I encourage you to join me at one of my listening events and tell me your concerns and ideas.”

Those who cannot attend the events can submit statements at 860-240-0425 or online at senatedems.ct.gov/moore.