Police arrest Uber driver on theft, impersonation charges

By Donald Eng on March 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A driver for the transportation company Uber has been arrested on larceny charges after he allegedly stole a Trumbull woman’s debit card.

According to police, Antwon McCray, 33, withheld the card after his passenger had used it to pay for her ride. He then convinced her he had returned it, and then used the card to make several purchases at businesses in Fairfield, Norwalk and Darien.

McCray is a convicted felon currently on parole from New York, and was wearing an ankle GPS monitor at the time. His criminal record includes numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions, police said.

After learning of a warrant for his arrest, McCray turned himself in to authorities in Albany, New York. He was subsequently extradited back to Trumbull on Thursday. He is charged with larceny and criminal impersonation. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

