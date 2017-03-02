Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: CHS defeats Lexington in playoffs

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated the Lexington Christian Academy Lions (Lexington, MA.) by a score of 65-55 in a first round NEPSAC Class D playoff game.

The No. 4 Kingsmen jumped out to an 11-4 lead on the No. 5 seeded Lions, due to the strong play of senior forward Peter Ziegler, who was 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.

The Kingsmen carried a five-point lead into the break.

Lexington senior John Steves had 14 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

Consistent ball handling and sparks off the bench are what kept the Kingsmen charging ahead in the second half.

Sophomore’s Sal DiNardo and Nate Packevicz came off the bench to score their own season high’s of 11 and nine points, respectively.

Junior Clay Westermann scored 19 points for CHS, which will travel to play top-seeded Storm King School on Saturday at 3 p.m.

